Police release identity of fatal crash victim

Louisiana State Police have released the name of the person killed in a fatal crash in Acadia Parish on Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 2021, on Interstate 10 near mile marker 69 about four miles east of Jennings in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 83-year-old Morris Levine, Jr. of Houston, Texas, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Levine's 2009 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling East on I-10. As Morris Levine, Jr. approached stopped traffic due to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 70, he sideswiped a stopped 18-wheeler. After the initial impact with the 18-wheeler, he then rear-ended a Ford F150.

Despite being properly restrained, Levine sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson stated. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver of the F150 and his occupants were all properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Although impairment is not suspected, toxicology results are pending on all drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel