Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Crowley

Officers in Crowley are investigating an overnight shooting involving multiple shooters and one victim.

Police say the incident happened around 9:00 pm on February 28 in the area of Dronet Street and Standard Mill Road.

It is believed that one of the shooters arrived on scene in a white SUV and fired approximately 20 rounds. Another suspect reportedly fire six.

The department says that .223 caliber casings and .40 caliber were located at the scene.

Police say that one person was wounded in the incident. Police are unsure of the victim's current condition.

Detectives are following several leads but have no definite suspects at this time.

