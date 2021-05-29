Police: Four injured in shooting outside Crowley bar

Four people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside of a bar in Crowley.

According to police chief Jimmy Broussard, a man who was already inebriated entered City Bar on E 1st Street around closing time and was seen by witnesses striking a female he had arrived with. Broussard said the staff and crowd inside the bar demanded the individual leave; he stepped outside but re-entered the bar a few minutes later.

Broussard said those inside again asked the man to leave, and a portion of the crowd followed him out to make sure he left. Several patrons of the bar insisted he leave the premises, and the man pulled out his gun, Broussard added. One patron then struck the man, who then drew his gun and opened fire in the direction of the crowd, said the chief. Three people were struck, including the female the individual had arrived with.

One person in the crowd returned fire and struck the suspect, who then fled the scene and was located in front of another bar around the corner with multiple gunshot wounds, Broussard said.

All four subjects were transported by medical units to receive treatment for their wounds. Broussard said Crowley Police responded within 30 seconds of the first shots being fired and relieved the situation.

