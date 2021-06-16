Watch
Police asking public for information in shooting

KATC photo
Crowley Police working overnight shooting
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 17:15:54-04

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Police are asking for help with information on a shooting in Crowley.

In the early morning hours on June 7, the Crowley Police Department responded to an active shooter in progress during a graduation party in the 800 block of West 2nd Street in Crowley, according to a spokesperson with the Department.

Two victims were shot and sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting and arrested Gerald J. Robinson Jr. for his involvement, stated the spokesperson.

Robinson was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Contact the Detectives Division at (337) 781-1234, or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477 if you have any additional information on the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

