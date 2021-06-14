Police asking for help locating runaway

The Church Point Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway.

Kevin Scott, 12, was last seen leaving his residence on Church St. in Church Point at 6:30 am on June 13, 2021.

This is not the first time Scott has left home and returned hours later or was located by officers hours later, according to police.

Scott is suspected to still be in the Church Point area but did call his grandmother and said he was in Opelousas.

If Kevin Scott is seen or if anyone knows where he can be located, contact the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.

