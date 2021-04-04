Police arrest Oberlin man on drugs, weapons charges

Crowley Police arrested an Oberlin man Saturday after responding to a call in reference to an individual overdosing on illegal narcotics.

Upon officers' arrival, Crowley firefighters were providing medical attention to the man, identified as Jeremy Leblanc of Oberin. Police say during the investigation, officers learned Leblanc had received the narcotics from someone outside of the city limits.

Officers were granted permission to enter the vehicle from Leblanc's wife, who said the narcotics were in the cup holder and also told police there were loaded firearms inside.

Police say the officers located two 9mm handguns and an AK47 rifle chamber. All firearms were present and in reach of four small children, police say. They add that the AK47 was in a child's lap with the safety off.

The narcotics located consisted of powdered cocaine and fentanyl, police say, adding that those were also in reach of the children.

Leblanc is now facing charges of possession of schedule II (2 counts); possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (3 counts; and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile (4 counts).

