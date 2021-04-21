Phone system down at Church Point Police Department

The Church Point Police Department says that their phone system is currently offline.

They say they are in the process of sorting the issue out with their phone provider.

All emergency calls should be made by dialing 911. The department says they will then be contacted on an alternate number.

For non emergency calls, residents are asked to call 337-384-2254.

The department will notify the public once their system is back up.

