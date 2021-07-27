Phone lines down at Church Point Police Department

Phone lines were down Tuesday morning at the Church Point Police Department due to a grid outage.

The Department says that all lines are currently giving a busy signal.

Residents needing assistance from law enforcement within the city limits are asked to contact the sheriff's office or dial 911 in case of an emergency.

The department says it is working to bring all lines back up and running as quickly as possible.

