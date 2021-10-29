Watch
Phone lines down again at Church Point Police Department

Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 29, 2021
The phone lines at the Church Point Police Department are down again.

The department is asking for those needing to contact them to use the following numbers: 337 684-2074 and 337 384-2254.

These are non emergency lines, they say.

Should there be an emergency, residents are urged to call 911.

The department will advise when they are back up

