Phone lines down again at Church Point Police Department

The phone lines at the Church Point Police Department are down again.
The department is asking for those needing to contact them to use the following numbers: 337 684-2074 and 337 384-2254.
These are non emergency lines, they say.
Should there be an emergency, residents are urged to call 911.
The department will advise when they are back up
