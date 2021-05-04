Pfizer vaccine to be administered in Crowley

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced an upcoming vaccination event in Acadia Parish.

Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on Thursday, May 6, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Love of Christ Baptist Church. The church is located at 1120 W. Hutchinson Avenue in Crowley.

The vaccine is available for anyone 16 years of age and older. Recipients will be scheduled for the second dose on May 27 at the same location.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, visit oph4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311.

