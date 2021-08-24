Pfizer vaccine administered at Crowley event

Acadia Parish has the lowest vaccination rate in Acadiana, and work is underway to get those numbers up.

A vaccine event was held Tuesday in Crowley at Love of Christ Baptist Church on W Hutchinson Ave.

Health officials administered the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to anyone who showed up to the event.

The event was part of the Sleeves Up Bring Back Louisiana campaign, a statewide initiative encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to bring the vaccine to communities that may not otherwise have access to it.

Tuesday, Acadia Parish reported 9,138 positive COVID-19 cases, up 46 from Monday, and 221 deaths, up 3 from Monday. According to the Department of Health, 89% of cases in Acadia Parish from August 5-11 were in people not fully vaccinated. Those individuals also made up 80% of deaths in the parish from August 5-11.

Residents getting their vaccination at the event Tuesday shared a similar message as state health officials.

"It's very important because this Delta variant ain't playing," said Lois Jones. "If you get the virus and you have the shot it won't be as bad on you. Everybody need[s] to get vaccinated, it'll be a good thing."

More information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

