Pedestrian struck and killed on Eastern Avenue in Crowley

Crowley, LA - A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue early Thursday morning.

Randy Coleman of Crowley, was walking on the roadway around 4:45am when a driver struck him with his vehicle. The driver then called the Crowley Police Department to report the incident.

Coleman was deceased by the time officers arrived on the scene.

On the same day just before 10:00am officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Parkerson for a second crash involving a female juvenile pedestrian.

The driver was turning into a parking lot of a local business when he struck the female juvenile.

She was transported to a Lafayette hospital with moderate injuries.