Pedestrian Killed on US 90 in Acadia Parish Crash 

A Rayne woman died Tuesday night after she was struck by a car while she was walking on US 90 near Rayne.

State Troopers say they were called to the crash about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They identified the victim as Amanda Soileaux, 42, of Rayne.

Troopers say Soileaux was walking west in the eastbound lane of the highway when she was struck by an eastbound car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Soileaux is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the Corolla was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop I has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2023.