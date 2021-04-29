Pearl Harbor survivor departs Church Point for visit to national museum in Texas

Louisiana's last known Pearl Harbor survivor left for a special trip on Thursday morning.

97-year-old Joe Richard departed from Church Point on April 29 with members of VFW Post 9903, American Legion Post 225, and Legion Rider Post 225 to the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Richard left in a motorcade fit for a hero. Organizers say along his journey, he’ll have an escort provided by Louisiana State Police, legion riders, patriot guard motorcyclists, and Texas Highway Patrol.

"They got a bunch of them motorcycles escorting me all the way, I can't wait," said Richard before the departure. "I'm really proud to be going, they say it's something to see."

Organizers say that ten motorcycles and six vehicles took part in the escort and that more will be added as they progress towards the Museum.

The public was encouraged to show support for Mr. Richard by gathering at the Thrifty Mart in Church Point to see him off.

Richard enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16 and shortly after he was assigned to the USS Rigel, which was docked at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941- a day that would change Richard's life forever.

"I did my duty for my country," said Richard. "It's like yesterday, you don't forget that. You try but you can't."

To read more about Richard and his service to the country, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel