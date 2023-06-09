Opelousas man wanted following hostage situation

CHURCH POINT, La. — Police are asking for help in locating an Opelousas man who held a woman and her twin babies hostage on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Church Point Police Department.

Church Point Police Dept. Isaiah Lamar Dupre

Isaiah Lamar Dupre, 26, is wanted for warrants that stem from an incident where Dupree allegedly committed domestic battery on his live-in girlfriend and held her and her two six-month-old children hostage while armed with a handgun. This incident occurred in the Centennial Village Housing Authority in Church Point on N. Wilson Street.

The woman was able to get away and contacted law enforcement.

Assistance was requested from the Acadia Parish Sheriffs Office and the Louisiana State Police Swat Team to resolve the situation.

According to police, the babies were located upon entry and removed from the residence.

Dupre is believed to have escaped before a perimeter could be set up by the initial responding officers.

Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating the suspect by calling your local law enforcement agency or the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455.

Isaiah Lamar Dupre is wanted on the following charges:



Domestic Abuse Battery (Set upon Arrest)

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Bond $ 50,000)

False Imprisonment with Firearm three counts (Bond $ 150,000)

Convicted felon in Possession Firearm (Bond $ 50,000)

