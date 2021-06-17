One person injured in shooting at Crowley apartments

Watch
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says one person was injured Wednesday night during a shooting at an apartment complex outside Crowley.

The incident happened just after 5:00 pm on June 16 at the Meadows Apartments.

Deputies say one person was struck in the head and is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

One suspect has been identified.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

