One person injured after falling off Mardi Gras float

ACADIA PARISH, La. – One person fell of a Mardi Gras float Sunday during the Church Point parade.

The incident happened on North Main Street, according to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

An ambulance responded quickly to the scene and transported the injured person to a local hospital.

