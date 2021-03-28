One person dies in Acadia Parish crash

An Egan woman has died in a Saturday evening crash, state troopers say.

Stacy Leona Monceaux, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on La. 100 near Sensat Cove Road.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Monceaux was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on LA Hwy 100. For unknown reasons, Monceaux crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel and struck an eastbound truck head-on.

Monceaux was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from Monceaux for analysis. The driver of the Dodge submitted a breath sample which resulted in no alcohol present and the driver displayed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021.

