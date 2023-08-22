One pedestrian killed, another injured in Acadia Parish crash

A Crowley woman died and another person is in critical condition after a crash on La. 367 in Acadia Parish.

State Police were called to the crash, which happened at about 8 p.m. on Sunday near Max Road, and found two vehicles were involved.

Kentaysia Wildridge, 21, of Crowley, died in the crash, troopers say.

Wildridge and another person were standing next to the car they had been riding in; it was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway with its emergency flashers on. Another car came along in that lane and ran into their car, and both Wildridge and the other person were hit after the collision.

Wildridge was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person who was with her was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, troopers say.

A child in the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the second car wasn't wearing her seatbelt but sustained only minor injuries and refused medical attention. She submitted a breath sample and no alcohol was in her system, troopers say.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths in 2023.