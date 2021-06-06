One dead in Eunice shooting; teen runaway sought

One man is dead and another wounded after someone opened fire on a graduation party in Eunice.

The suspect, a 14-year-old runaway, has been missing since March and is known by police to associate with gang members and drug dealers, police say.

The shooting happened after midnight, on Sunday morning, police say. The party was happening in the 200 block of South Second Street, near West Walnut, police say.

The motive isn't clear at this time, police say. The shooter used a semi-automatic handgun, they say.

A 32-year-old man was shot once in the torso and died at the scene, police said. A second man, 30, was shot three times and is being treated at a Lafayette hospital. Police say his wounds were non-life-threatening.

"This is not believed, however, to be a gang or drug related shooting," a release states. "Neither of the victims are known to be involved in such activities."