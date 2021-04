One person died today on the shoulder of Interstate 10 near the Egan exit.

State Troopers were making a traffic stop related to an out-of-state stolen vehicle, a spokesman said.

The driver pulled over, then took his own life, the spokesman said.

If you are feeling suicidal, help is available 24 hours a day. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.