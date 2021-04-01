One Crowley Police Officer arrested, another cited, records show

One Crowley Police Officer was booked into jail yesterday, and another was cited on Monday, KATC Investigates has learned.

Casey Morgan, 31, was booked with accessory after the fact to second-degree battery and malfeasance in office, records at the Acadia Parish jail show. He was booked yesterday and is no longer in the jail, records show.

Dwayne Schexnider, 42, was cited for disturbing the peace and battery of a police officer on March 29, records at the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office show.

We reached out to the CPD to ask about the employment status of these men, but haven't heard back yet.

In February, the chief of their department, Jimmy Broussard, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and injuring public records.

Broussard was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of attempted first degree injuring of public records. All six charges are felonies.

KATC Investigates found records that provided clues about those charges. You can read them here.

