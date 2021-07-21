One arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Rayne man

A 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rayne man.

The Rayne Police Department says that detectives arrested Edward Dontreal Nickson on Tuesday, July 20, for his involvement in the shooting death of 22-year-old Johnathan Dixon.

Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue on July 18.

Nickson was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

The investigation remains open and police say that more arrests are imminent.

A vigil was held for Dixon on Sunday evening.

"For all the viewers that, you're thinking about owning a gun because it makes you cool, shooting a gun because you think it gives you street credibility. It doesn't," said Roderick Freeman, Dixon's father. "You know. We have grandkids that grow up without their dad. Me, my wife and his father had to grow up without our son, his siblings have to grow up without their older brother. Nobody wins in the end."

Read more on the shooting and vigil, here.

