One arrested, another wanted in Church Point drive-by shooting

One person was arrested and another is wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Church Point.

Police say the shooting incident happened on February 02, 2022, at around 2:00 pm. At that time, officers with the Church Point Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on N Kelly Street.

Officers say a residence had been hit twice by gunfire; a truck was hit once. The projectile from the shooting, they say, went through three walls and landed in a hallway. The home was occupied at the time by two small children and two adults.

No one was injured in the shooting, and it appears the residence was hit while two different sets of individuals were shooting at each other from one street to another through the yard, police say.

Two shooters were identified in this incident. 18-year-old Davonta Jenkins of Church Point was arrested after the incident and warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Kenny Leger of Church Point.

Several more arrests are pending in this incident as further investigation continues.

Jenkins was booked on four counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-by Shooting. Leger is wanted on four counts Attempted Second Degree Murder and Assault by Drive-by Shooting

