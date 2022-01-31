Ochsner family medicine clinic opens in Crowley

Ochsner Lafayette General has announced the opening of a new family medicine clinic in Crowley.

The clinic is located at 1325 Wright Ave, Suite H. The center, which officially opened Wednesday, January 26, 2022, and will serve as a full-service family clinic offering amenities not typically found in rural areas to the residents of Crowley and its surrounding communities.

Ochsner Acadia General Health Center – Crowley is a 4,007 square foot facility that will offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Pediatric wellness visits and vaccinations;

Work/sports physicals;

Preventive care visits;

Diabetic care;

Contraceptive counseling;

Women’s’ health services;

Hypertension management/care; and

Flu/Strep/COVID/RSV testing, vaccinations and treatment.

“Continuing our mission and commitment of bringing exceptional care closer to home, this new facility will help us further our goal of providing more robust healthcare services to the community and the people in and around Crowley,” says Joseph Mitchell, FACHE, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Like other Ochsner Health Centers, officials say this new location connects patients to the entire Ochsner Health System network of facilities and physicians, resulting in a higher level of coordinated care across the system as their records are conveniently shared across each location. Patients will also have access to a full-service lab and radiology department conveniently located across the street from the new facility for all their imaging and diagnostic needs.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, patients can call 337-785-5440. Same day appointments are available. Medicare and Medicaid accepted.

