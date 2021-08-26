New pharmacy to serve Crowley clinic’s behavioral health patients

There's now a new business to help behavioral health patients in Crowley.

A new on-site pharmacy at the Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic is aimed at improving the overall health of those with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

The clinic and Genoa Healthcare held a grand opening for the pharmacy Wednesday afternoon.

In Louisiana, around 1 in 20 adults live with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression.

The pharmacy will make it easier for the clinic's patients to get their prescriptions. It will also improve medication adherence and health outcomes for those with mental illness, substance disorders, and other complex, chronic conditions.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel