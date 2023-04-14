New MLK Community Center hosts ribbon cutting

The brand new Martin Luther King Jr. center in Rayne is now open, replacing the 60 year old MLK building next door.

Today the center held a ribbon cutting for the project that was first introduced in 2013.

The center will serve as a hub in the community and is where meals on wheels will be served to the elderly. Community members can also eat there.

Night and weekend reservations are also available for community members.

Photo: Courtesy of Rayne Acadian-Tribune

“It’s been since 2015-16 that we’ve started this project and gotten money from State Representatives and matched the money to build this new building. Now we have a building for the youth and churches, civic organizations. We just want to take care of the building, because now we have a building that is labeled Martin Luther King Center. It is original,” former Councilwoman Curtrese Minix said.

“It is going to benefit the city because it is such a beautiful building and I think this community is going to take it in and we’re going to use it on a daily basis. So that it will benefit the people in this area and in the surrounding community,” James Fontenot, Councill District 4 City Rayne added.