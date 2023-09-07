Nearly $200k worth of copper stolen from AT&T lines, Church Point man arrested

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Detectives from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an individual involved in the theft of nearly $200,000 worth of copper. These crimes occurred in various areas of Acadia Parish over the past few months.

Deputies have been investigating numerous thefts of copper from AT&T lines. These lines are used to service homes for internet and phone service. The suspect would cut the lines connected to telephone poles and wiring between various connections.

Deputies were able to link the suspect to three (3) cases currently under investigation and believe he may be connected to at least two (2) additional cases in Acadia Parish.

With the assistance of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputies were able to arrest Calvin Simoneaux of Church Point on three (3) counts of felony theft.

He was arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish on warrants from Acadia Parish. He is awaiting extradition to Acadia Parish on these charges.