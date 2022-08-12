National Down Syndrome Society features Crowley Resident

Anna Walton, 39, of Crowley, Louisiana , will be featured in annual Times Square Video presentation on Broadway.

Walton's photo was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

Walton enjoys painting and selling her artwork, spending time with her dog, being an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is also an employee at the local Chevron in Crowley.

The event will take place on September 17, 2022 as a part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The photo of Walton will be displayed on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square and will also be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs will include children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visual way.

The Times Square Video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy

Walk® in Central Park.

For more information on the National Buddy Walk Program please visit their website at https://ndss.org/.