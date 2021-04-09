Mire child reporter recovering following emergency surgery

An Acadia Parish child who is known in his town for his love of journalism is recovering after emergency surgery.

Even St. Julien was rushed to the hospital this week. He had appendicitis and medical staff had to remove his appendix.

From a young age, Even wanted to be an anchor or reporter. Even has his own news studio in his house and reports weather and news on his social media page. KATC featured Even on the news cast in 2018.

From everyone here at KATC we wish you a speedy recovery, Even!

