CHURCH POINT, La. — The local boil advisory issued by Mire-Branch Water Corporation on Monday, March 20, 2023, has been lifted, officials say.

The boil order affected the following roads: Canadian Lane, Rue Novembre, Bobby Gene Drive, Grand Prairie Highway from addresses 9258 to 9285, Everest Road and Faith Lane.

The water system received clear samples from DHH. No further action is necessary.