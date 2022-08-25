Mire Branch Water Corporation issues localized boil advisory

Mire Branch Water Corporation had to shut off the water in the following areas to perform a line repair:

East side of Mire Hwy in Mire from addresses 6358 to 6018

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that affected residents are notified of the localized boil advisory until samples have been cleared after the repair.

This advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking. We will notify you once our samples have been cleared by LDH.

