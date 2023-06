CHURCH POINT, La. — Mire Branch Water Corporation has issued a local boil water advisory for some in the Church Point area, officials report.

The following roads are affected by the boil order: 1166 to 2074 Osage Trail, 1071 and 1033 Quail Hollow Drive.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

The Department of Health recommends that residents bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before using for cooking or drinking.