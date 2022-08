ACADIA PARISH- Mire-Branch Water Corporation issued a local boil advisory Monday, August 15th for customers located on Meche Rd. in Rayne from addresses 1002 to 1275.

Mire- Branch had to shut off the water for the area to perform a line repair.

As a precaution the Louisiana Department of Health recommends a localized boil advisory until samples are cleared after the repair.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.