Mire-Branch Water Corp lifts boil order for customers

A boil water advisory has been lifted for some customers of the Mire-Branch Water Corporation.

The following areas were affected by the advisory:

Gayle Drive

Eddie Lane

St. Romaine

The water corporation said on Thursday, December 30, that it has received cleared samples from DHH.

No further action is necessary, they say.

