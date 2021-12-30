Mire-Branch Water Corp lifts boil order for customers

A boil water advisory has been lifted for some customers of the Mire-Branch Water Corporation.
The following areas were affected by the advisory:
- Gayle Drive
- Eddie Lane
- St. Romaine
The water corporation said on Thursday, December 30, that it has received cleared samples from DHH.
No further action is necessary, they say.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers