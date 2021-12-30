Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Mire-Branch Water Corp lifts boil order for customers

items.[0].image.alt
MGN ONLINE
Courtesy of MGN Online
Boil advisory
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 12:10:30-05

A boil water advisory has been lifted for some customers of the Mire-Branch Water Corporation.

The following areas were affected by the advisory:

  • Gayle Drive
  • Eddie Lane
  • St. Romaine

The water corporation said on Thursday, December 30, that it has received cleared samples from DHH.

No further action is necessary, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.