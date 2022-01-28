Mire Branch Water Corp. issues boil advisory for some residents

ACADIA PARISH, La. – A boil water advisory has been issued for some Mire Branch Water Corporation customers.

On Friday, the water company had to shut the water off to make emergency repairs.

Residents living on Charlie Arceneaux Rd. and France Dr. are now under a boil water advisory.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel