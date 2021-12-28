Mire-Branch Water Corp. issues boil advisory for some customers

The Mire-Branch Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for some customers.

Officials say the corporation had to perform an emergency line repair on Eddie Lane. To do so, water was shut off for Gayle Drive, Eddie Lane, and St. Romaine.

As a precaution, the customers on the affected roads are under a boil water advisory for further notice.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking. Customers will be notified once samples have been cleared after the repair.

