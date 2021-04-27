Meteorologist Bradley Benoit visits with Eunice Elementary students

EUNICE, La. — Meteorologist Bradley Benoit spoke to the third-graders of Eunice Elementary this morning about all things weather.
The discussion included how rain forms, lightning, tornadoes, hurricanes and ways to stay safe from severe weather.
Bradley says the students were a fun and engaging group, who he hopes will "Dream big!"
Here are some pictures from the visit:
