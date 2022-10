The Mermentau Boat Launch located underneath the U.S. 90 overpass is now open.

Construction operations began back in March 2021, preceding today's ribbon-cutting and dedication celebration that took place off of Railroad Avenue in Morse, Louisiana.

The $575 thousand dollar project replaced the boat ramp and added courses and services for local boaters.

State Representative, John Stefanski, worked with DOTD to secure funds for the project.