Man wanted in connection with Rayne shooting that injured 17-year-old

A 41-year-old man is wanted in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting in Rayne that injured a 17-year-old.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly says that officers reponded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 500 block of 6th Street around 4:30 pm on February 27.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 17-year-old male had been shot once in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Ochsner Acadia General Hospital where he was stabilized before being transferred to the Trauma Unit of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Officers say the teen is in stable condition and is currently being treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, 41-year-old Darrell Gabriel Jr. was identified as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of certain felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Darrell Gabriel is asked to call 789-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.

