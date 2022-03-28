Watch
Man wanted in connection with Rayne shooting on N Bradford Street

Rayne Police Department
JAQUANTAY DASHAWN WILLIAMS
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 19:06:12-04

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting in Rayne.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly says they are searching for Jaquantay Dashawn Williams who is wanted on two counts of attempted 1st-degree murder.

Williams is wanted for his alleged involvement in a March 19, shooting on N Bradford Street.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams is asked to call the Rayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

