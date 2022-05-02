Man wanted for Rayne shooting arrested in Church Point

The man wanted in connection with a shooting in Rayne has been arrested in Church Point.

Rayne Police say that Church Point officers arrested 24-year-old Tylan Turpeau on warrants for attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

These charges stem from a shooting incident in the 700 block of Malvern Street on April 28, 2022. Rayne Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Malvern and West Jeff Davis Avenue. There, they located a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Rayne officers say they booked Tylan into APSO Jail without incident. Chief Stelly said additional arrests related to this shooting are likely in the near future.

