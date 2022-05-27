Man shot in knee during Wednesday shooting in Crowley

Crowley Police say one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting on East Andrus Street.

On Wednesday, May 25, officers of the Crowley Police Department say they responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 Block of East Andrus Street.

There, several subjects were seen running into an apartment. Officers secured the scene and found several spent casings on the roadway.

One man was located at the scene, injured by gunshots in the left knee. That person was transported to a Lafayette hospital and is in stable condition.

Several houses in the area had been struck by rounds. No other people were injured, police say.

Crowley Police is looking for any information regarding this incident. Anyone with information can call either 337-783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel