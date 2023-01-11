Man dies from injuries after dump truck strikes underpass

ACADIA PARISH, La. — A St. Landry Parish man has died from injuries following a crash over the weekend.

At 1:25 a.m. on January 8, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at the Trumps Road overpass near exit 72 (Egan exit) in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 71-year-old Bernard Bush of Washington, LA.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Bush was driving west in the right lane on I-10 in a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck. Troopers discovered the dump bed of the truck was in an elevated position as Bush was driving on I-10, according to a spokesperson for State Police. The elevated dump bed struck the underside of the overpass causing the dump bed to separate from the frame and the cab portion of the truck to overturn. Upon doing so, Bush was ejected from the dump truck.

Investigators say Bush was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On the evening of January 10, 2023, Bernard Bush died from his injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists to always wear a seat belt in every seating position and on every ride. Seat belts work to spread out the forces the body will experience in a crash. They also work to protect the head, neck, and spine, as well as prevent ejection from the vehicle. Taking simple precautions such as wearing a seat belt can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths in 2023.

