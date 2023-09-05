Man arrested in Wisconsin after robbing a Rayne Subway restaurant

RAYNE, La. — Chief Carroll Stelly has reported the success of an extended investigation into the armed robbery that occurred at the Subway restaurant in Rayne on May 13, 2023.

Rayne Police initially responded to a 9:43 p.m. call at the restaurant where a black male brandished a semiautomatic handgun and took approximately $650 in cash. The suspect, with at least one accomplice, then fled the scene in an SUV, authorities say.

Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kewon Martell Young of Chicago, Illinois after a thorough investigation. A female accomplice was also identified and an arrest warrant is pending.

On August 31, 2023, at 1:05 a.m., officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop that resulted in Kewon Martell Young arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. Young is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting extradition proceedings to Acadia Parish, according to Chief Stelly.

Judge Scott Privat issued the warrant without setting bail.

Chief Stelly would like to commend the efforts of his officers in bringing this case to a resolution. He would also like to thank the Lafayette Real-Time Crime Center and Brooks Bernard, CEO of Crimefighters of Louisiana, for their contributions to the investigation.