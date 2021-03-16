UPDATE: Police arrest teenager indicted in Church Point shooting, one suspect still wanted

CHURCH POINT, La. — UPDATE: The Church Point Police Department say they have arrested a 16-year-old following a grand jury indictment.

The 16-year-old juvenile was indicted for his involvement in a shooting of an occupied residence which occurred on Marie St in Church Point on Feb. 22, 2021.

Also indicted was Christopher Freeman, 22, of Opelousas.

CPPD say that shots were fired at the residence with a AR 15 223 caliber rifle. The 16 year old has been arrested for six counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a $600,000 bond, and with an order from a district judge, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Freeman is also wanted for another shooting that occurred on Feb. 17 on Labbie St in Church Point.

CCPD say an investigation revealed Freeman shot 5 rounds into the residence from a 9mm. The residence contained adults and young children. Warrants have also been issued on Freeman for that shooting.

Anyone knowing Freeman's location is asked to contact local law enforcement. Police say Freeman is known frequent the Lake Charles, Ville Platte and Eunice Areas

-----------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL: An Acadia Parish grand jury has indicted an Opelousas man and a Church Point teenager in connection with a February shooting.

Christopher Freeman, 22, of Opelousas, and a 16-year-old juvenile of Church Point are accused of six counts attempted second-degree murder. Freeman also was indicted on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a possible maximum of 50 years in prison, all without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

At the time of the incident, Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux says that officers were called to a shots fired call on Marie Street.

Thibodeaux told us that when officers arrived they learned that several rounds from a rifle were fired into a residence. They told us then that Freeman and Citizen were suspects; and also said the two were suspected in other shootings in the area that are currently under investigation.

Thibodeaux told us Freeman is known to be the leader of the street gang 5CM, a local gang consisting of juveniles and younger adults. The chief also said that several other juvenile gang members are also pending charges in Juvenile Court for social media threats and gun violations.

