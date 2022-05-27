Man accused in multiple burglaries at former Church Point refinery

After at least two instances of burglaries at the site of the former Canal Refinery in Church Point, a man has been arrested in the case.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a person allegedly caught in the act of a burglary in the 1900 block of East Ebey Street near Church Point.

The incident happened on May 21, 2022.

Deputies along with Church Point Police say they were investigating a suspicious vehicle at 2:44 am at the former Canal Refinery site. During the search, an individual, identified as 42-year-old Kristopher Miller of Church Point, was located inside the building.

Miller was taken into custody.

Deputies say Miller had allegedly entered the building on at least two occasions, committing burglaries. Items from the burglaries were recovered at the Miller’s residence.

Miller was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for 2 counts of burglary. He has since bonded on these charges.

