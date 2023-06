Firefighters are battling a major blaze this morning in Rayne.

There's a major fire in the 600 block of East Texas Street in the city. The structure on fire is Landry's Feed Store, an institution in the town for more than 70 years.

Firefighters from across the area are on the scene to assist Rayne firefighters, including teams from Branch, Mire and Scott.

