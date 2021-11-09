LSUE library delivers Spark Boxes to local youth

LSU Eunice and the LeDoux Library made local deliveries of books and learning supplies recently to help promote reading for area youth.

Director of the LSUE Library Cassie Jobe-Ganucheau and Faculty Senate Chair Angela Greaud made stops at Crowley Kindergarten and Ross Head Start in Crowley to drop off ten Spark Boxes, impacting more than 26 children.

LSUE Crowley Kindergarten

Spark Boxes is part of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' 30-year-old intergenerational reading and discussion program, PRIME TIME Family Reading. The boxes include books, supplies and a parent-focused discussion and activity guide. The Spark Boxes were made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the CARES Act.

LSUE Ross Head Start

"It was so rewarding to watch these children open up these boxes like it was Christmas morning," Director of the LSUE Library Cassie Jobe-Ganucheau said. "The look of wonder and excitement proves, once again, that physical books still speak to the soul."

Roughly one in four Louisiana students lacks access to the internet. In response to this barrier and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the award-winning PRIME TIME Family Reading program has been adapted into Spark Box, all-in-one boxes of books and art supplies given directly to families to use at home.

More information about Spark Box can be found at https://primetimefamily.org/prime-time-reading-families/#sparkbox.

