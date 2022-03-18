LSU Eunice Earns 2022-2023 Military Friendly School Designation

LSU Eunice has been recognized as a Military Friendly School according to Viqtory, the organization recently announced. Viqtory is a veteran-owned company that helps provide information about higher education and careers to veterans.

Viqtory produces a yearly list of Military Friendly schools, employers, brands and programs. For schools, it assigns top colleges and universities designations of Top Ten, gold, silver or bronze. LSU Eunice received silver status for 2022-2023.

LSUE has been named a Military Friendly School for at least four consecutive years.

Institutions earning the Military Friend Schools Award designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey with just 665 earning award level designations. The entire list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue.

Most of the measures in the assessment include retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and specifically, for student veterans.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community,” National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly Kayla Lopez said. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

You can find more information about the programs, services and opportunities for veterans and military members at LSU Eunice by visiting www.lsue.edu/veteransaffairs.